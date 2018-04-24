DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
2-Fuxi-Mountain-skywalk
View Gallery
6 Pictures

See the most thrilling outdoor attractions in China

Updated 13th June 2018
See photos of the most thrilling outdoor attractions tourists may visit in China -- from glass bridges to a twisting road high in the mountains.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource