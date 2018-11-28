Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
10 Pictures
The work of Morgan Maassen
Published 28th November 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Photographer/filmmaker Morgan Maassen gained notoriety through his passion for capturing the ocean and the enthusiasts who use it as their playground. Here are photos of some of his work.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource