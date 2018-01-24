DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Chalet_N-The-PC-Agency
View Gallery
14 Pictures

How to have a $1 million ski trip in the Alps

Updated 30th October 2018
If you want to winter vacation oligarch-style, here's where to go and what to do. Check out our photos of a $1 million ski trip in the Alps.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource