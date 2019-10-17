DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Sneak peek at Microsoft Flight Simulator's new look for 2020

Published 17th October 2019
Take a sneak peek with these photos of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the popular game getting an impressive new look for 2020.
