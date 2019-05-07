DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Magnus-Nilsson-Faviken-(4)
View Gallery
4 Pictures

Inside the soon-to-close Michelin restaurant Fäviken

Published 7th May 2019
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource