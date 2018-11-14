Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
14 Pictures
Explore fascinating Mercado de la Merced in Mexico City
Published 14th November 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Go on a photo exploration of the fascinating Mercado de la Merced in Mexico City, a vibrant market full of food, fun and color.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource