The 50 Best has unveiled its 2024 list of the best restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Look through the gallery and see the region's other top restaurants, as selected by 50 Best list group.
Orfali Bros Bistro
10. OCD Restaurant: This Tel Aviv restaurant has an ever-changing menu made up of up to 20 seasonal dishes. Chef Raz Rahav draws inspiration from Israeli culture and the availability of local produce. According to a notice on its website, the restaurant is currently closed, but running a casual fine dining popup, Mazon.
OCD Restaurant
9. Fusions by Tala: As the name suggests, Fusions serves up dishes that combine the best of traditional and modern Bahraini cuisine. Helmed by chef Tala Bashmi, who was awarded Middle East & North Africa's Best Female Chef Award in 2022, the restaurant is located in Manama's five-star Gulf Hotel Bahrain.
Fusions by Tala
8. Em Sherif: This family-run restaurant in Beirut serves up traditional Lebanese cuisine cooked with heart. The chef's tasting menu includes more than 30 sharing plates, allowing diners to experience the best that chef Yasmina Hayek has to offer.
Em Sherif
7. Fakhreldin: With a menu overflowing with mezzes and charcoal-grilled meats, Fakhreldin plates up generous portions of Jordanian favorites. Located in the former family home of Jordanian Prime Minister Fawzi Al Mulki, it balances traditional elegance with a warm and welcoming ambiance.
Fakhreldin
6. 3Fils: Housed in an old fisherman's building along the Dubai waterfront, 3Fils was founded in 2016 and has become a favorite for casual Asian fusion dining. Fish is the main draw here — scallop nigiri, loaded fries with bluefin tuna sashimi, sea urchin-topped eggplant — but the menu is packed with a variety of Japanese-inspired dishes, including its signature wagyu sando and 72-hour cooked lamb ribs.
3Fils
5. Khufu's: In the shadow of the Pyramids of Giza, Cairo, Khufu's serves up a contemporary take on traditional Egyptian cuisine with spectacular views over the only remaining ancient wonder of the world.
Khufu's
4. Moonrise: Helmed by 27-year-old chef Solemann Haddad, Moonrise quickly shot to fame on Dubai's food scene for its limited dining space (just eight counter seats, with two sittings each night) and unusual Middle Eastern and Japanese-inspired cuisine.
Moonrise
3. Ossiano: "The tank is my best enemy," says chef Gregoire Berger at Ossiano. Located in Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, the dining room's main talking point is its floor-to-ceiling aquarium — at least, it used to be. The "tales and travels" tasting menu takes diners on a culinary journey, with an emphasis on seafood flavors. "Today, nobody speaks about the aquarium," Berger adds.
Ossiano
2. Trèsind Studio: Specializing in modern Indian cuisine, the "fantastically experimental and highly conceptual" Trèsind Studio opened in Dubai in 2018. It has just 20 seats, and beyond the ambitious dishes from chef Himanshu Saini, goes all-in on the experiential aspect of fine dining.
Trèsind Studio
1. Orfali Bros Bistro: Crowned the best restaurant in the Middle East and North Africa for the second consecutive year, the Dubai restaurant is "happy" and "honored" with another year at the top of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants list.