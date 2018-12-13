DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
things-to-do-on-margaret-island---bike-ride
View Gallery
7 Pictures
Destination Budapest

A photo tour of Budapest's Margaret Island

Published 13th December 2018
View photos of beautiful Margaret Island, which rests in the Danube. You'll see why Budapest residents and visitors love to come here for rest and recreation Hungarian style.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource