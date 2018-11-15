DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Mano del Desierto rises from Chilean desert

Updated 15th November 2018
See photos of the startling Mano del Desierto (Hand of the Desert), which rises dramatically up from the sand of the Atacama Desert in Chile.
