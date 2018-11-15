Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
6 Pictures
Mano del Desierto rises from Chilean desert
Updated 15th November 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of the startling Mano del Desierto (Hand of the Desert), which rises dramatically up from the sand of the Atacama Desert in Chile.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource