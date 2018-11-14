DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
CorinthiaResidences,TopFloorResidence,sittingroom
View Gallery
10 Pictures

Inside the London hotel room on sale for over $14 million

Updated 14th November 2018
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource