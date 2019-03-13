DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Prague----Pixabay
View Gallery
10 Pictures

Which European city is the least expensive to visit in 2019?

Published 13th March 2019
What are the least expensive cities in Europe for a weekend getaway in 2019? Check out our photos of the cities that are kindest to your travel budget.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource