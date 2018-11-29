DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
The Central Theme Building At Los Angeles International Airport - 1955
View Gallery
16 Pictures

Vintage photographs show the changing face of LAX

Published 29th November 2018
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource