DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
pans riding
View Gallery
14 Pictures

Lavish horseback riding holidays around the world

Published 26th November 2019
Saddle up and enjoy these photos of lavish horseback riding holidays around the world -- from a mountainous ranch in California to otherworldly salt pans in Botswana.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons