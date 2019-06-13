Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
8 Pictures
The Las Vegas acts you can't miss
Published 13th June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
From Barry Manilow to Magic Mike Live, check out photos of the Las Vegas acts you can't miss during your trip.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource