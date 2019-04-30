DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 May Day India
View Gallery
10 Pictures

Labour Day in India

Forrest Brown, CNNPublished 30th April 2019
From Chennai to Amritsar, see photos of Labour Day rallies and people at work throughout India.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource