DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Kenya beaches Chale Island main beach. Photo courtesy The Sands at Chale Island.
View Gallery
17 Pictures
Best Beaches

Eight of Kenya's most beautiful beaches

Updated 1st October 2018
From camel riding on Diani to sailing on Watamu, check out photos from Kenya's most beautiful beaches along the Indian Ocean.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource