Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
12 Pictures
Take a photo tour of Changi Airport's new Jewel in Singapore
Published 17th April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Singapore has another amazing attraction. Take a dazzling photo tour of Changi Airport's new Jewel complex, which features the world's tallest indoor waterfall.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource