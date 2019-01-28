DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Destination Tohoku

All aboard Japan's winter stove train (photos)

Published 28th January 2019
Photos of Tsugaru Railway's old-fashioned stove train, which runs through the snowy fields of Tsugaru in Japan's Tohoku region every winter.
