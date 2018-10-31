Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
8 Pictures
Inside Istanbul New Airport
Published 31st October 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Get an inside look at photos of Istanbul New Airport. Turkey hopes to create one of the world's key travel hubs with its futuristic design and key location.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource