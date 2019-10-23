DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
02 nuit tattoos tats cora torso courtesy little inuk photography
View Gallery
4 Pictures

Fascinating Inuit tattoos

Published 23rd October 2019
See photos of fascinating Inuit tattoos and the women who have them as an important part of their culture.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource