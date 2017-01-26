Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
30 Pictures
Destination India
30 of India's most amazing places
Maggie Hiufu Wong, CNN • Updated 14th October 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
From the beaches in the south to the Himalayas in the north, India's beauty is vast and varied. Check out these photos of India's 30 most amazing places.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource