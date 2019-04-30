DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Imperial Palace Tokyo
A special look at Tokyo's Imperial Palace

Published 30th April 2019
See special photos of Japan's royal residence, the Imperial Palace, in Tokyo. The public is rarely allowed on the grounds -- just twice a year or for special occasions.
