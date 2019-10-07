DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Iceland ponies Lucy Sherriff-8
View Gallery
13 Pictures
Winning Post

Inside Iceland's Laufskálarétt horse gathering

Published 7th October 2019
View photos of a wild event -- Iceland's annual Laufskálarétt horse gathering. While the premise is equestrian, it's also a good excuse for human partying.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource