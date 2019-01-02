DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Harbin Ice Festival-1074742534
View Gallery
9 Pictures

Harbin hosts colorful ice and snow festival

Updated 3rd January 2019
View spectacular photos of the 2019 Harbin International Ice and Snow festival Set in northern China's Heilongjiang Province. You'll be amazed at the colorful creativity.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource