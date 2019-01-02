Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
9 Pictures
Harbin hosts colorful ice and snow festival
Updated 3rd January 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
View spectacular photos of the 2019 Harbin International Ice and Snow festival Set in northern China's Heilongjiang Province. You'll be amazed at the colorful creativity.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource