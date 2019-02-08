DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
bangkok chinatown 2018_08_18-bangkok-thailand©copyright-by-richard_s_ehrlich-IMG_1898pscp
View Gallery
13 Pictures

Inside Bangkok's newest Chinese neighborhood

Published 8th February 2019
Check out photos of what may eventually become Bangkok's next Chinatown in the city's Huai Khwang district.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource