DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
midsommar film 1
View Gallery
14 Pictures

Horror movie locations you can visit

Published 3rd July 2019
Take a photo tour of the filming locations used in memorable horror movies -- from the Timberline Lodge in Oregon ("The Shining") to Culzean Castle in Scotland ("The Wicker Man").
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource