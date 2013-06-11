Heart-stopping photos of Kai Tak International Airport
9:41 PM EDT, Thu June 29, 2023
Thrilling images of Kai Tak Airport: Iconic scene from Kai Tak International Airport -- a Cathay Pacific jet between apartment buildings in Kowloon City. "This photo was taken in To Kwa Wan just at the entrance of the airport tunnel (now Kai Tak tunnel)," recalls photographer Daryl Chapman.
Daryl Chapman
Best view in the sky: Plane spotters gathered on the roof of the car park at Kai Tak, recalls photographer Daryl Chapman. It was one of the best locations to see arriving and departing aircraft.
Daryl Chapman
Airport in the middle of the city: Sitting partly in the city and partly in the sea, Kai Tak International Airport, which closed 25 years ago, was one of the world's most exciting (and terrifying) airports to fly into.
Daryl Chapman
Scary moments: Watching planes land in heavy rain is one of Chapman's scariest memories."Here's a CX 747-200 getting a little low in the rain," says the photographer. "Some (pilots) seemed to wait a little longer than others before they aborted the landing and went around for another go. Some would appear out of the low clouds on the approach path then power up and vanish back into the clouds."
Daryl Chapman
The daily show: Kwun Tong Ferry Pier was another popular location for plane spotters.
Courtesy Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department
Cathay Pacific Airways at Kai Tak: Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways began operations in 1946, before the plan for Kai Tak expansion and the promontory into Kowloon Bay was approved in 1954. (The first recorded flight from the site took place in 1925.) Cathay was the last carrier to take off from the airport in 1998.
Daryl Chapman
Checkerboard Hill: In the background is the famous Checkerboard Hill. The orange and white checkerboard served as a visual signal for pilots to begin the turn for the runway. The maneuver became known as the "checkerboard turn."
Daryl Chapman
The turn that made Kai Tak famous: A Lufthansa 747-400 makes the famous 45-degree turn over Kowloon City for runway 13. "It was totally unique," says former Cathay Pacific pilot Russell Davie. "It was the only major airport in the world that required a 45-degree turn below 500 feet to line up with the runway."
Daryl Chapman
"Oops ...": On November 4, 1993, a China Airlines pilot overran the runway while landing in the rain, putting a five-month-old 747-400 into the sea. Fortunately, all 396 passengers survived.
Daryl Chapman
Retired aircraft at a retired airport: One of the most beautiful sights at Kai Tak -- Air France's now-retired Concorde makes an elegant takeoff.
Daryl Chapman
Only at Kai Tak: A passenger jet flies above bamboo scaffolding and TV antennae.
Daryl Chapman
Better than any in-flight entertainment: Low-flying planes offered passengers a voyeuristic experience -- some could actually see what residents were up to through apartment windows in Kowloon City. Understandably, many locals on the ground didn't always appreciate the attention.
Daryl Chapman
Night light: "With no other runway in the world demanding such a tight, curved approach, the lighting pattern had to be unique to Kai Tak," said Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department.
courtesy Civil Aviation Department
Small but busy: Despite its difficult runway, Kai Tak was for a time the third busiest airport in the world, handling 29.5 million international passengers and 1.56 million tons of international cargo in 1996.
courtesy Civil Aviation Department
Goodbye, Kai Tak: Kai Tak's observatory deck? Nope, it's the old airport's car park on the last day of operations in 1998.