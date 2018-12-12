DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
hong kong container 5
View Gallery
12 Pictures
Best of Hong Kong

Hong Kong's fascinating container port

Published 12th December 2018
Check out these photos of Hong Kong's fascinating container port. While it's not the usual tourist attraction, the port shows another side to this complex city that's worth seeing.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource