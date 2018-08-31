DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Lan Jia Gua Bao_0511
Destination Taiwan

Get great gua bao in Taipei and London

Maggie Hiufu Wong, CNNPublished 31st August 2018
See photos from Lan Jia, which some people say has the tastiest gua boa not only in Taipei but in all of Taiwan, and also from Bao London.
