Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
12 Pictures
See places in Spain where 'Game of Thrones' is shot
Published 15th January 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of the amazing places in Spain that are used in the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones."
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource