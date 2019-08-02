DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Galaxy-seat-design-B777-view-3
View Gallery
7 Pictures

A look at the space-efficient 'Galaxy' business class seat configuration

Published 2nd August 2019
Take a look at photos of the space-efficient "Galaxy" business class seat configuration from Singapore's AirGo Design.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource