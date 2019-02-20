Destinations
Beijing's Forbidden City opens at night
Updated 20th February 2019
For the first time in 94 years, Beijing's Palace Museum, commonly known as the Forbidden City, opened its doors to the public after dark. Here are photos of the spectacular displays.
