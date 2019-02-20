DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Forbidden City night tour
Beijing's Forbidden City opens at night

Updated 20th February 2019
For the first time in 94 years, Beijing's Palace Museum, commonly known as the Forbidden City, opened its doors to the public after dark. Here are photos of the spectacular displays.
