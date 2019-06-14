DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Historical photos of the first nonstop transatlantic flight

Updated 14th June 2019
View historical photos from the first nonstop transatlantic flight, which took off from Newfoundland, Canada, and landed in a bog in Ireland back on June 15, 1919.
