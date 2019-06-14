Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
18 Pictures
Historical photos of the first nonstop transatlantic flight
Updated 14th June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
View historical photos from the first nonstop transatlantic flight, which took off from Newfoundland, Canada, and landed in a bog in Ireland back on June 15, 1919.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource