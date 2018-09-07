Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
11 Pictures
World's 10 fastest-growing tourist destinations
Published 7th September 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Which destinations experienced the biggest growth in 2017 according to the UN's latest Tourism Highlights Report? Here are photos of the top 10.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource