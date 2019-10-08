DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Miami-Airport-facial-recognition
View Gallery
12 Pictures

How facial recognition is used in airports across the world

Published 8th October 2019
See photos of airports from around the world where facial recognition technology is increasingly becoming the order of the day.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource