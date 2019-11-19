Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
20 Pictures
The Modern Explorers
Historical firsts on Everest
Published 19th November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
The journey to the summit of Mount Everest is a challenge that an increasing number of people have taken on since the summit was first reached in 1953.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource
CNN Coupons