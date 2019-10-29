DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 World Monuments Watch List 2020
View Gallery
25 Pictures

Endangered monuments around the globe for 2020

Published 29th October 2019
From Notre Dame in Paris to the Sacred Valley in Peru, see photos of endangered monuments around the globe.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons