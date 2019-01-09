DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
dubai al marmoom ultra 2
View Gallery
9 Pictures
Global Gateway

'Longest desert ultramarathon' takes place in Dubai

Published 9th January 2019
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource