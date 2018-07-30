DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
1960s-vintage-Disneyland-photos (17)
View Gallery
30 Pictures

Disneyland in 1960s: View nostalgic park photos

Published 30th July 2018
View nostalgic photos of Disneyland in California from the 1960s and see bygone rides such as Tomorrowland's Rocket Jets and the Swiss Family Robinson Tree House.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource