DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Singapore TanjongPagar_001
View Gallery
12 Pictures

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' guide to Singapore

Updated 13th August 2018
Photos of some of the key "Crazy Rich Asians" locations, all of which are worth a visit while in Singapore.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource