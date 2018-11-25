DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
SWNS-Concorde-final-flight
View Gallery
7 Pictures

Behind the scenes of this famous photo of the Concorde

Published 25th November 2018
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource