DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
04 vegan hotels Saorsa 1875 Exterior (1)
View Gallery
12 Pictures
Call to Earth

See 2 hotels in the UK that are completely vegan

Published 3rd December 2019
No animal products at these stays. See photos of two hotels in the United Kingdom -- one in Scotland and one in England -- that are completely vegan.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons