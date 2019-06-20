Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
7 Pictures
Hiking Colombia's Ciudad Perdida
Published 20th June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of Colombia's Ciudad Perdida. You have to embark on a multiday, but ultimately rewarding, hike through jungles and mountains to reach this "Lost City."
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource