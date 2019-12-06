DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Mammadkhan Abbasov 2
Destination Azerbaijan

Meet the centenarians of Azerbaijan's Talysh Mountains

Published 6th December 2019
See photos of Azerbaijan's amazing centenarians and the lovely Talysh Mountains that they credit for their longevity.

