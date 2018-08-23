Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
14 Pictures
Find beaches, music and more in Cape Verde
Published 23rd August 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of gorgeous Cape Verde off the west coast of Africa. These islands are filled with terrific beaches, memorable music and welcoming natives.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource