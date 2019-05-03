DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
06 canos cristales colombia
View Gallery
7 Pictures

See Colombia's rainbow river, Caño Cristales

Published 3rd May 2019
See stunning photos of Colombia's rainbow river, Caño Cristales. For about half of the year, it supports a dazzling display of colors.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource