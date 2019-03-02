DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
aircraft-airplane-business-527
View Gallery
4 Pictures

Cameras on backs of airliner seats freak out passengers

Published 2nd March 2019
Have you heard about those cameras on the backs of airliner seats? See photos of what they look like and learn why these worry some passengers.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource