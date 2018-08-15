DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
04 Burlington Vermont
View Gallery
9 Pictures

I live here: Burlington, Vermont

Published 15th August 2018
CNN Travel asked Andrea Todd of Burlington, Vermont, to be our unofficial ambassador of fun for her town. See photos of where she said to go when you visit here.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource