DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Superyacht-owner-Buka (18)
View Gallery
14 Pictures

Photos: what it's like to own a superyacht

Published 11th September 2019
See photos of the superyacht Buka, designed by yacht maker Heesen and owned by businessman Joaquín Folch-Rusiñol Corachán, and enjoy a look at true wealth on water.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource