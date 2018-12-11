DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Destination Budapest

Budapest sparkles during a winter holiday

Published 11th December 2018
Take a look at these photos and see how Budapest sparkles during a winter holiday. From the City Park Ice Rink to its many spas and baths, you'll have plenty to do on your trip.
